Bethenny Frankel to star in 'Apprentice'-like series for HBO Max

Bethenny Frankel attends the grand opening of the Godiva Cafe on April 17, 2019, in Manhattan. Credit: Getty Images for Godiva Chocolatier / Cindy Ord

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Entrepreneur and former "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has teamed with MGM Television and producer Mark Burnett ("The Apprentice") for a business-competition series on the upcoming streaming service HBO Max.

Under the working title "The Big Shot with Bethenny," the show pits "the next generation of business moguls" against each other in order to win a position on Frankel's executive team, HBO said Wednesday.   

In a statement, Hamptons habituée Frankel, 49, said, "Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hardworking woman determined to make the impossible possible. My mantra is to come from a place of 'yes' and to find and create the solution. I am an executor of visions, and I share and impart that information to those who work with me."

