Nicole M. Anthony, a preschool aide from Bohemia, will be a houseguest on the 21st season of the CBS reality show "Big Brother," premiering with a two-night event on June 25 and 26.

The 24-year-old becomes the fourth Long Islander to compete on the series since the show premiered in 2000, and she is the sixth overall, counting two on the spinoff "Celebrity Big Brother.” Anthony follows in the footsteps of season 1 winner Eddie McGee, an actor from Commack; season 15's Amanda Zuckerman, originally from Port Washington; and season 20's Kaitlyn Sara Herman, who grew up in Plainview. Dina Lohan of Merrick and Anthony Scaramucci of Manhasset appeared earlier this year in season two of the celebrity version.

Anthony presents herself as somewhat bohemian. Dressed in quirky colors in her official CBS portrait, with a bright plastic choker and what seems a headband with an aqua and pink bow, she says on the network's site, "I was platinum blonde for the majority of my college career! It was fabulous! Currently, my hair is red, though it changes often… or, rather, I change it often… because I am not a chameleon."

Describing herself as "a grammar-loving perfectionist who has been known to (in my head, most times) correct others' grammar when they are speaking," she hints at being a Christmas time baby, telling CBS, "My grandmother, whom I was very close to, passed away on my birthday, so the date/numbers 12/26 mean a great deal to me!"

Anthony will go against three other area locals among the 16-member cast: Kemi Faknule, 25, a Brooklyn marketing strategist originally fromElkridge, Maryland; and Staten Islanders Tommy Bracco, 28, a Broadway dancer, and Christie Murphy, also 28, a boutique owner now living in Keyport, N.J.