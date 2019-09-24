Bohemia's Nicole Anthony goes into the "Big Brother" season finale Wednesday as the underdog of the remaining three houseguests.

After playing skillfully for more than 96 days, the 24-year-old teacher at Sayville's Leeway School has found herself competing against a couple having a "showmance" — a reality-show relationship that may or may not be sincere. Her fellow finalists are Holly Allen, a 31-year-old wine-safari guide originally from Lander, Wyoming, and now living in Los Angeles, and Jackson Michie, 24, a Los Angeles waiter originally from Nashville, Tennessee.

In this 21st season's penultimate episode Sunday, it appeared that Allen and Michie would take each other to the final two, should either of them win the Head of Household competition on the live finale. That HoH winner has the power to determine who ends in third place. The jury, consisting of ousted players, then votes on which of the remaining two houseguests wins.

Michie, hedging his bets, tried to convince Anthony that if she had the opportunity to take either him or Allen to the final two, that he would be the logical choice since some jury-members had a poor opinion of him and so she would win.

"Michie is playing the, 'Oh no! None of them like me! I would be a great person to sit next to because I would lose,' " Anthony told the camera. "I see through it," she assured. Saying Michie "has mastered the art of manipulation," she described him as "the southern gentleman who is coming to protect you and then he stabs you with a knife."

Meanwhile, the website US-Bookies.com gives Michie the best odds of winning, at 11/8, with Anthony the next favorite, at 2/1. "Holly has the third best odds to win it all at 3/1, and we're likely to see the showmance as the final two, so the data suggests Michie will walk away as the winner" of the $500,000 competition, said the site's reality-TV betting analyst Alex Donohue in a statement.

In some good news for Connetquot High School graduate Anthony, she holds the best odds to win the title America's Favorite Houseguest and its $25,000 prize.

The season finale airs Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. on CBS/2.