USA Network is reviving the weight-loss reality-show competition "The Biggest Loser."

In a statement released at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation for advertisers Monday in New York, USA & Syfy Networks president Chris McCumber announced, "We're re-imagining 'The Biggest Loser' for today's audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise's competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments." He added that, "USA's recent reboot of 'Temptation Island' brought both new and younger viewers to the network, and we're excited to add another big, buzzy show to our growing unscripted lineup."

Ten episodes will air next year. "The Biggest Loser" ran 17 seasons on NBC from 2004 to 2016, with Bob Harper, Caroline Rhea and Alison Sweeney variously as hosts, and trainers that included Jillian Michaels, Anna Kournikova and Jessie Pavelka.