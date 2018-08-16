Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

'Black-ish' creator Kenya Barris signs exclusive Netflix deal

"Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017.

By The Associated Press
Netflix says it has signed "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris to an exclusive production agreement.

The multiyear deal announced Thursday makes Barris the latest prominent TV creator to jump from broadcast and cable to the streaming platform.

Barris' Peabody-winning "black-ish" airs on ABC, and he produced the spinoff "grown-ish" for the network's Disney Co. sibling, Freeform.

He ended his ABC Studios contract early after ABC declined to air a "black-ish" episode that reportedly addressed issues including the NFL player protests.

Among other producers who have made Netflix deals: Shonda Rhimes, creator of ABC hits "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," and Ryan Murphy of FX series including "American Horror Story."

In a statement, Barris joked that he'd decided to take a chance on Netflix despite it being what he called a "mom-and-pop shop."

