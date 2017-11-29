“Summer House,” the Bravo reality-TV series about young professionals weekending on the East End, returns for season 2 on Jan. 22, with most of the same cast but a different locale.

The cable network said Wednesday that original cast-members Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Stephen McGee, Carl Radke and Lauren Wirkus are back, joined by newcomers Amanda Batula, Amit Neuman and Danielle Olivera. As well, Wirkus’ married twin sister, Ashley, occasionally visits.

While the first season’s home was in East Hampton Town, the new season, which shot from June 21 to Sept. 6, used 1451 Deerfield Rd. in Water Mill as its home base.

Among changes this season, Cooke is in a relationship with Batula, while Hubbard and Radke have split up — and Radke has invited another ex, Olivera, to the house for the summer. Meanwhile McGee, said Bravo, “hopes to find love this summer, although that proves difficult as he struggles with finding acceptance from his family since coming out.”

Cristina Gibson, Jaclyn Shuman and Everett Scott Weston did not return for season 2.