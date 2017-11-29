TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 47° Good Evening
Clear 47° Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ returning in January for season 2

New

New "Summer House" cast member Danielle Olivera will appear in season 2 of the Bravo series. Photo Credit: Bravo / Virginia Sherwood

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

“Summer House,” the Bravo reality-TV series about young professionals weekending on the East End, returns for season 2 on Jan. 22, with most of the same cast but a different locale.

The cable network said Wednesday that original cast-members Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Stephen McGee, Carl Radke and Lauren Wirkus are back, joined by newcomers Amanda Batula, Amit Neuman and Danielle Olivera. As well, Wirkus’ married twin sister, Ashley, occasionally visits.

While the first season’s home was in East Hampton Town, the new season, which shot from June 21 to Sept. 6, used 1451 Deerfield Rd. in Water Mill as its home base.

Among changes this season, Cooke is in a relationship with Batula, while Hubbard and Radke have split up — and Radke has invited another ex, Olivera, to the house for the summer. Meanwhile McGee, said Bravo, “hopes to find love this summer, although that proves difficult as he struggles with finding acceptance from his family since coming out.”

Cristina Gibson, Jaclyn Shuman and Everett Scott Weston did not return for season 2.

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Former Report: NBC gets 2 more complaints about Lauer
Bob Hope was joined by Muppets Kermit the ‘This Is Bob Hope’: Well-done look at show-biz legend
Monica Lewinsky attends the Cannes Lions 2015 International Lewinsky 'fixes' title for HLN 'scandal' special
Jay-Z is the leader of the 2018 Grammy Jay-Z, Bruno Mars top Grammy nominations
Mark Hamill appears on Hamill on Fisher: We were like real siblings
Model Adriana Lima walks the runway during the See photos from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show