LI couple star on two 'Bridezillas' episodes

A demanding Seaford bride-to-be, her leather-jacketed biker dad and her exasperated groom are among the stars this Thursday and next at 10 p.m. on the WE reality-TV show "Bridezillas."

"I think during the process, I was really that bad," concedes Roxanne Coffey (nee Filer), 31, a Rikers Island corrections officer who was born in Brooklyn, raised in Jamaica, Queens, and has lived in Seaford eight years. On the two episodes, we see her making excessive demands of her bridesmaids — presenting them with written lists requiring signatures — deceiving her father and manipulating him into paying thousands for her wedding dress, and browbeating her fiance Todd Coffey, 37, a fellow Rikers corrections officer.

"But honestly," she adds, in a joint phone call with her husband of a year, both of them sounding jovial, with an easy give-and-take, "in everyday life I'm the happiest, nicest person you'll ever meet. I was just very overwhelmed during my wedding process."

While she and her three older siblings were raised in a house and not an apartment, with a construction-worker father and a mother who worked for the New York City Department. of Education, her friends nonetheless rib her about having gone "from the bricks to the 'burbs." "Having a perfect wedding was showing people how amazing my life is now and how far I've come. So me acting that way," she argues, "was the only way to get everyone on board with what I needed to be done."

The couple had met at work and began dating in December 2012. They were in a committed relationship by that March, and took their first vacation together, to Cancun, the following month. That July they vacationed in Aruba — this time with Roxanne's preschool daughter, Amelia — and soon they were living as a family in Todd Coffey's Seaford home. Amelia has just begun third grade.

Todd — whose late father Patrick was a 32-year Rikers corrections officer and whose late mother Barbara was a housewife — was born in Manhasset but raised in Seaford. He has an older sister, Lauren, who teaches school in Connecticut. While Rikers is set to close in 2026, he plans to retire from his job a year earlier, after having put in 20 years.

On the show, we see him threatening to cancel the wedding if Roxanne does not sign a prenuptial agreement. He admits this was a bluff. "I was showing up one way or another after I spent all that money!" he says, prompting laughter from them both.

The couple came to the show circuitously, through officiant Rev. Roxanne Birchfield. "She was on 'Bridezillas' previously and also on [Lifetime’s 'Married at First Sight'] and other shows And when I signed the contract with her, she notified me that through her platform, our wedding was going to be publicized. So the opportunity arose to be on 'Bridezillas.' She said it was like an audition process, and Todd and I thought we would never get it. Todd felt like we were just normal people and they will never pick us. But literally while we were on our dual bachelor and bachelorette party, they called us notifying us that they wanted us for the show."

Todd Coffey — who attended Uniondale's Kellenberg Memorial High School and earned a criminal justice degree from Farmingdale State College — estimates he spent "north of" $80,000 on the wedding, which took place August 29, 2019, at Oheka Castle in Huntington. The show, he says, did not contribute toward the cost.

Roxanne Coffey's parents — Marcia and Robert "Rocky" Filer, who now live in Florida — did contribute both advice and, to her dad's on-screen consternation, roughly $7,500 for the wedding dress. Roxanne sold the gown afterward, on the wedding-dress website StillWhite.com. The buyer, she says, "wanted it but she couldn't afford it. So I actually sold it to her for, like, a quarter of the price."

Did Roxanne kick that back to her dad? "What?! No!" she answers, laughing, a bridezilla to the end.