TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
43° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Buddy Valastro: Mangled hand won't heal until well into 2021

Buddy Valastro attends the Dressed To Kilt celebrity

Buddy Valastro attends the Dressed To Kilt celebrity fashion show and cocktail party on April 5, 2019 at Church of the Holy Apostles in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images for Dressed to Kilt/Jared Siskin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro, the star of such TV shows as "Cake Boss" and the recent "Buddy vs. Christmas," expects it will be well into 2021 before he has adequate use of the hand he mangled in an accident in September.

"They say this healing process could take up to nine months to a year because they reconnected nerves and stuff and you just don't know how they're going to grow," the 43-year-old Valastro told E! News on Monday. He added, "I'm probably going to need a couple more surgeries and intense physical therapy. I'm starting to get back a lot of what I lost but I don't know if I'm going to be 60%, 80%, 90%, hopefully 100%."

Despite the uncertainty, "I've been really optimistic," he assured. "The fans and my family have been so good, cheering me on and supporting me. Giving me the love that they've been giving me. It's made me want to do more. It's pushing me to get better."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

"Jeopardy!" presenter Johnny Gilbert, left, and host Alex 'Jeopardy!' announcer Johnny Gilbert pays tribute to Alex Trebek
Lauren and Arie Luyendyk, who are parents of 'Bachelor' couple expecting twins
Will Hochman as Joe Hill on CBS' "Blue LI Italian deli name-checked on 'Blue Bloods'
Suffolk County Legis. Sarah Anker presents a proclamation LI 'Voice' winner Carter Rubin honored with parade
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Chadwick Boseman Celebrities who've died in 2020
Ted Danson as Neil Bremer in NBC's new Winter TV preview: 56 great shows to watch
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search