Buddy Valastro: Mangled hand won't heal until well into 2021

Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro, the star of such TV shows as "Cake Boss" and the recent "Buddy vs. Christmas," expects it will be well into 2021 before he has adequate use of the hand he mangled in an accident in September.

"They say this healing process could take up to nine months to a year because they reconnected nerves and stuff and you just don't know how they're going to grow," the 43-year-old Valastro told E! News on Monday. He added, "I'm probably going to need a couple more surgeries and intense physical therapy. I'm starting to get back a lot of what I lost but I don't know if I'm going to be 60%, 80%, 90%, hopefully 100%."

Despite the uncertainty, "I've been really optimistic," he assured. "The fans and my family have been so good, cheering me on and supporting me. Giving me the love that they've been giving me. It's made me want to do more. It's pushing me to get better."