LI's Busta Rhymes unmasked on 'Masked Singer' season premiere

Rap star Busta Rhymes, who was raised in Uniondale from an early age and graduated from Uniondale High School in 1991, was the first celebrity unmasked on "The Masked Singer" when the Fox show returned for its season premiere on Wednesday.

"I definitely felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen," the Brooklyn-born Rhymes, 48, said with a laugh as his dragon costume was unmasked. "But it definitely brought back all of the incredible, crazy outfits" he used to wear in his early hip-hop days, he added.

Rhymes' Dragon costume was a big clue for panelists Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, both of whom correctly guessed his identity.

"The Dragon" is a nickname for the 12-time Grammy Award nominee, who released the album "Year of the Dragon" in 2012 and the mixtapes "The Abstract and The Dragon" (2013) and "The Return of the Dragon (The Abstract Went on Vacation)" (2015).