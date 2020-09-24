TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Busta Rhymes unmasked on 'Masked Singer' season premiere

Busta Rhymes performs onstage at "Something in

 Busta Rhymes performs onstage at "Something in the  Water" Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City, Va. Credit: Getty Images for Something in the Water/Brian Ach

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rap star Busta Rhymes, who was raised in Uniondale from an early age and graduated from Uniondale High School in 1991, was the first celebrity unmasked on "The Masked Singer" when the Fox show returned for its season premiere on Wednesday.

"I definitely felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen," the Brooklyn-born Rhymes, 48, said with a laugh as his dragon costume was unmasked. "But it definitely brought back all of the incredible, crazy outfits" he used to wear in his early hip-hop days, he added.

Rhymes' Dragon costume was a big clue for panelists Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger, both of whom correctly guessed his identity.

"The Dragon" is a nickname for the 12-time Grammy Award nominee, who released the album "Year of the Dragon" in 2012 and the mixtapes "The Abstract and The Dragon" (2013) and "The Return of the Dragon (The Abstract Went on Vacation)" (2015).

