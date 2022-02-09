TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Former 'American Idol' star Caleb Kennedy charged in fatal DUI crash

Former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Andrew Kennedy has

Former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Andrew Kennedy has been charged with drunken driving resulting in death, South Carolina authorities said.  Credit: Spartanburg County Jail via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

A country music singer who was a finalist on TV's "American Idol" has been charged with driving under the influence resulting in death, South Carolina authorities said Wednesday.

Caleb Andrew Kennedy, 17, drove his pickup truck onto a private driveway and struck a residential building in Spartanburg County on Tuesday, killing a man who had been inside, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Resident Larry Duane Parris, 54, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the crash, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Kennedy is being charged as an adult with the crime, which is a felony, the prosecutor's office said.

Kennedy advanced into the Top 5 of the ABC reality show last year, but dropped out of the singing competition after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

On Twitter and Instagram, Kennedy apologized for the video, saying "it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way."

Kennedy’s mother, Anita Guy, told news outlets that the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 and had been taken out of context. She said Kennedy had been imitating characters from the film "The Strangers: Prey at Night" (2018).

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Theodore Roosevelt (1858 - 1919),the 26th President of
History Channel sets two-night doc on LI's Teddy Roosevelt 
Amy Schneider earned $1,382, 800 during her 40-day
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider quits day job
Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank and Jesse
'Power of the Dog,' 'CODA,' and 12 more Oscar nominees you can stream right now
Mayim Bialik hosts the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship,
Mayim Bialik opens up about her 'Jeopardy!' gig
Jamie Lee Rodriguez of Merrick appears in a
LI barber appears in new LeBron James commercial
Benedict Cumberbatch stars in "The Power of the
'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10
Didn’t find what you were looking for?