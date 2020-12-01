This story contains spoilers for NBC's "The Voice."

America voted for Shoreham teen Carter Rubin Tuesday on the NBC singing competition "The Voice," propelling him into the final 9 going into Monday's live show.

By winning the most viewer-votes of the four members of coach Gwen Stefani's team, Rubin, 15, earned an automatic spot in the finals. Stefani used her one save to choose Ben Allen to continue on.

The Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton teams went through the same process. Team Clarkson retained top vote-getter DeSz and saved Cami Clune. For Legend's team, it was top vote-getter John Holiday and save Tamara Jade. And with Team Blake, who had five acts rather than four, it was top vote-getter Ian Flanigan and the saved Jim Ranger.

That made up the final eight. To fill the one wild-card slot left, the single top vote-getter of each team's remaining singers performed, with home viewers then given 5 minutes to vote. The winner was John Legend team member Bailey Rae, completing the roster of singers against which Rubin must compete.

The Shoreham-Wading River High School sophomore, one of two sons of Alonna and David Rubin, thus far has continued from the initial blind auditions, through to the Battle Round, where he performed "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" by Meghan Trainor featuring Legend, and last week's Knockout Round, singing "Hero" by fellow Long Island singer Mariah Carey.