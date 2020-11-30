In the live-performance playoffs of "The Voice" Monday night, in which 17 singers vied for nine spots to be determined Tuesday by audience votes, Shoreham teen Carter Rubin proved "mind-blowingly good," said his coach, pop star Gwen Stefani.

Delivering an emotional rendition of "Hero" by fellow Long Island singer Mariah Carey, the 15-year-old Shoreham-Wading River High sophomore performed just before 9 p.m., following his Team Stefani colleagues Payge Turner, Ben Allen and Joseph Soul.

"I'm just so honored to get to know you," Stefani gushed after Rubin's performance. "You're so talented. … It's so fun to watch you shine and be able to know that you're good at that. Like, not only good, you're, like, mind-blowingly good. And to be able to be here, too, for America to see, I have tears in my eyes, I'm so proud. Thanks for choosing me. You're so inspiring!"

Rubin made it to Monday's live finals after winning performances in the show's earlier Battle and Knockout Rounds.