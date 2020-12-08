This article contains spoilers about Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice" semifinals.

After bringing his pop-star coach Gwen Stefani to tears with his performance on "The Voice" semifinals show Monday night, Shoreham teen Carter Rubin is going on to the finals.

On Tuesday's episode of the NBC singing competition — in which home-viewer votes after Monday's performance show determined which singer from each coach's team would continue — the 15-year-old Rubin outpolled fellow Team Stefani member Ben Allen.

Rubin, the son of David and Alonna Rubin, joined fellow home-viewer finalists DeSz, 30, of Houston, from Kelly Clarkson's team; John Holiday, 35, of Rosenberg, Texas, from John Legend's; and Bakersfield, California's Jim Ranger, 38, from Blake Shelton's team.

The five lower-polling singers each performed for the episode's wild-card "Instant Save."

Team Shelton's Ian Flanigan, 31, from Saugerties, New York, crooned Travis Tritt's "Anymore" to win the most home-viewer votes in a 5-minute window, and became the fifth finalist headed for next week's competition.

Before Rubin performed, host Carson Daly asked what lessons viewers could learn from Rubin's autistic brother Jack, 19, to whom Rubin dedicated his song Monday night, "Rainbow Connection" from "The Muppet Movie."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think my brother Jack and a lot of people on the autism spectrum see things a little differently than many of us. And I don't think that's a bad thing — in fact, it's quite a beautiful thing," Rubin said. "And I think if we all took a second and tried to see the world through their eyes, we'd be kinder, we'd be more patient and we'd be more accepting, because we all just want love and respect. I thank my brother for teaching me those lessons."

"Well, Carter, that is well-said, my friend," Daly responded, adding jocularly, "When I was 15, I could not have answered that question!"

The two-part season-19 live finale airs Monday and Tuesday.