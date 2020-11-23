Spoiler alert: This article reveals the fate of Shoreham teenager Carter Rubin on his "The Voice" Knockout Round.

With a soulful rendition of Lauren Daigle's "You Say," a song about finding hope amid doubts and insecurities, Shoreham teen Carter Rubin successfully continued past the Knockout Round of the NBC singing competition "The Voice" to earn a place in the live shows.

Pitted against fellow Gwen Stefani team member Chloé Hogan, a 20-year-old music teacher from Orlando, Florida, who performed SWV's "Weak" on this second night of the Knockout Round, Rubin gave what coach Kelly Clarkson called, "Like, a finale performance. It broke me in the most amazing of ways."

Rubin, the son of Alonna and David Rubin, who turned 15 after recording his rounds over the summer at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, had said in an earlier prerecorded segment that, "Being a 14-year-old boy … that sings, doesn't really play sports, not very athletic … I have been picked on by the other kids for being this different, unique individual. But as I get older, I'm realizing that unique isn't a bad thing. I don't need their validation and I think it was totally worth staying strong through all that nonsense to have gotten here and show my unique side."

"Carter, you actually nailed it," coach John Legend told the teen after his performance. "Anybody who sang that would have been proud to sing it at any age." And coach Blake Shelton told the boy, "Because of your age, it's very exciting to see what you can do, and you sing as skilled as anybody on this show. It’s unbelievable."

Explaining her difficult choice, Stefani — who affectionally called Rubin "my son, my child" — said, "I couldn't lose Carter. He shocks me continuously because he's just so gifted. His performance was flawless."

Hogan survived the night as well, with Legend using his "steal" option to place her on his team.