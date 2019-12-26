TODAY'S PAPER
'Bachelor' couple Sean Lowe,  Catherine Giudici have third child

Catherine Giudici (left) and Sean Lowe attend

 Catherine Giudici (left) and Sean Lowe attend the WE tv premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp" in Los Angeles, in 2015. Credit: Getty Images for WE tv/Jonathan Leibson

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Season 17 "The Bachelor" star Sean Lowe and his wife of nearly six years, Catherine Guidici Lowe, have welcomed their third child and first daughter.

"I've always wanted a daddy's girl and now I've got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!" wrote Sean Lowe, 36, on Instagram Monday.

 On Thursday  he added a photo of the couple's pajama-clad young sons, 3-year-old Samuel and 19-month-old Isaiah, happily clambering on a hospital bed with the baby.

Catherine Giudici Lowe, 33, on Monday posted a photo of herself cradling the newborn, jocularly writing, "Mama, Mia."

