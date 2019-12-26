Season 17 "The Bachelor" star Sean Lowe and his wife of nearly six years, Catherine Guidici Lowe, have welcomed their third child and first daughter.

"I've always wanted a daddy's girl and now I've got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!" wrote Sean Lowe, 36, on Instagram Monday.

On Thursday he added a photo of the couple's pajama-clad young sons, 3-year-old Samuel and 19-month-old Isaiah, happily clambering on a hospital bed with the baby.

Catherine Giudici Lowe, 33, on Monday posted a photo of herself cradling the newborn, jocularly writing, "Mama, Mia."