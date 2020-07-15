CBS, which announced in May that the 41st season of "Survivor" was scheduled to air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. this fall, has put the castaway competition on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The network said "The Amazing Race" and "SEAL Team," originally set to follow at 9 and 10 p.m., each have been moved up an hour, with "S.W.A.T." now in the 10 p.m. slot.

"Producers for 'Survivor' … are continuing to work with officials in Fiji on the appropriate time to start production on its next edition, with health and safety matters the top priority for everyone involved," the network said.

Season 40 ran from Feb. 12 to May 13. The upcoming 32nd season of "The Amazing Race" had shot in late 2018, CBS said previously.