The new edition of "Celebrity Big Brother" will be a virtual alphabet soup featuring everyone from a former NBA player, a Miss USA winner and an "SNL" star of the past.

CBS on Thursday announced the slate of 11 houseguests for the reality's show third season, which begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. The lineup includes Queen native, former basketball player and Khloé Kardashian ex-husband Lamar Odom; 1995 Miss USA pageant winner Shanna Moakler; actor-comedian Chris Kattan; Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu; "Diff'rent Strokes" actor Todd Bridges; singers Todrick Hall and Chris Kirkpatrick; Carson Kressley of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" fame; model and former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Cynthia Bailey; "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" former cast member Teddi Mellencamp; and former UFC champion Miesha Tate.

The show, hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves, features the celebrities whose exploits are recorded as they share a house equipped with more than 90 cameras and over 100 microphones. Each week, one or more persons will be evicted, with the last houseguest winning $250,000.