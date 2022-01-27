TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Lamar Odom leads list of houseguests on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom will compete on the new season

Lamar Odom will compete on the new season of "Celebrity Big Brother," which begins Feb. 2. Credit: Getty Images / Greg Doherty

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The new edition of "Celebrity Big Brother" will be a virtual alphabet soup featuring everyone from a former NBA player, a Miss USA winner and an "SNL" star of the past.

CBS on Thursday announced the slate of 11 houseguests for the reality's show third season, which begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. The lineup includes Queen native, former basketball player and Khloé Kardashian ex-husband Lamar Odom; 1995 Miss USA pageant winner Shanna Moakler; actor-comedian Chris Kattan; Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu; "Diff'rent Strokes" actor Todd Bridges; singers Todrick Hall and Chris Kirkpatrick; Carson Kressley of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" fame; model and former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Cynthia Bailey; "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" former cast member Teddi Mellencamp; and former UFC champion Miesha Tate.

The show, hosted by Julie Chen-Moonves, features the celebrities whose exploits are recorded as they share a house equipped with more than 90 cameras and over 100 microphones. Each week, one or more persons will be evicted, with the last houseguest winning $250,000.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

