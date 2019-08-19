Chad Johnson goes on Twitter insult rampage

Former "The Bachelorette" contestant Chad Johnson over the weekend escalated a bizarre Twitter campaign begun Aug. 5 in which he graphically insulted fellow "Bachelor"-franchise reality stars as well as social media commenters.

In nearly 100 tweets, Johnson, 32, targeted franchise alumni including Nick Viall, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tyler Cameron, Robby Hayes, Sarah Herron, Ben Higgins, Daniel Maguire and Dean Unglert. He took a break between Aug. 8 and 13.

"Chris Bukowski looks like Bradley Cooper but right after a mega bender where he hasn't slept for two days and then smoked way too much weed," Johnson tweeted in an Aug. 5 attack on the season 8 "Bachelorette" contestant. "Sociopath caelynn made up lies to create a victim storyline. … The Botox & fillers have melted both nick and caelynn's brains," he tweeted of Viall and current "Bachelor in Paradise" cast member Miller-Keyes.

He tweeted repeated diatribes against "Bachelorette" season 15 runner-up Cameron for a charity with which Cameron is aligned, and "The Bachelor" season 17's Herron, who was born with one arm due to amniotic band syndrome. After claiming without evidence that, "I recently learned that I never called Sarah a 'one arm B'. The audio was cut, spliced, and edited together from multiple conversations. I apologized for 3 years for something I never even did." He went on to attack Herron for supporting a Dean Uglert tweet calling Johnson "a trash human" for his dayslong deluge.

No cause has been reported as far as what prompted Johnson's series of tweets. The "Bachelorette" season 12 contestant previously posted a number of insulting tweets on his 29th birthday in 2016.

Johnson physically threatened several housemates on his season as a contestant on "The Bachelorette." He also was sent home early by franchise host Chris Harrison after acting belligerently on the set of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3.