Head injury doesn't stop Cheryl Burke on 'DWTS'

"Dancing with the Stars" ballroom professional Cheryl Burke was back on the dance floor Monday after suffering a head injury the day before.

"Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well," said her partner, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, 42, in a prerecorded segment. "It happened so fast — I just heard her head hit the floor." The backward fall was captured on video, as was Burke’s receiving medical attention.

The duo went on to perform a tango themed to the horror movie "Psycho." "I'm actually doing OK," Burke, 36, told host Tyra Banks afterward. "Y'know, you go in and out a little bit. I think I hurt my rotator cuff actually more than my neck, but I'm hardheaded, thank God, right?" she joked. "So we're good, we're good."

Exclaimed McLean, "She's a freaking trouper, man!" Their dance scored 26 out of 30 points.