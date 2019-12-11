Chris Harrison can now pronounce you husband and wife.

Harrison, host of the ABC dating competitions "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" and their spinoff shows, is expanding from officiating weddings for those series' stars and producers and has launched a website making him available to the general public.

"#BachelorNation, you know I love connecting with you and appreciate being part of the love in your lives!" Harrison, 48, posted on Instagram Tuesday. "I've been working on this for a while and am excited to announce the launch of my official website ChrisHarrisonOfficial.com … Here you can request a personal video from me and much more- I'll even come officiate your wedding - as long as there's rose or two there..oh and good wine!"

"Yess!! About time!" commented "Bachelorette" season-4 star DeAnna Pappas Stagliano. "I have lots of wine....come here and babysit my kids?!?!” she joked. "[B]e there in 10," Harrison kidded back. "The Bachelor" season-22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr., whose Hawaii marriage to Lauren Burnham in January Harrison officiated, wrote, "Site looks great buddy! I'm booking our vow renewal for 2050 now ;)," to which Harrison repliced, "[T]hat one is on the house my friend."

The website, which provides a request form but does not list a price range, states that, "Since 2012 Chris Harrison is an ordained minister with Universal Life Church. He customizes each of his weddings to the couple. Available for travel in the US, including Hawaii. International travel also available for destination weddings."

The Universal Life Church describes itself as "a multi-denominational religious organization with millions of members all over the world. … By becoming an ordained minister ... you'll be granted all the rights and privileges afforded to clergy members of other faiths— including the ability to perform legal wedding ceremonies. … Becoming ordained is free, and can be done entirely online.” The church's website lists among its ministers Stephen Colbert, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Conan O'Brien.

Harrison's site says the host, who has also officiated the weddings of "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson in 2019 and franchise producers Cassie Lambert and Pete Scalettar in 2012, also can be booked for corporate events and as an emcee. The site additionally provides links to Harrison's select photographer, makeup and wardrobe people, and fans can purchase customized video greetings.

