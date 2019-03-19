Christiaan Padavan is going to Hollywood.

The aspiring singer from Hampton Bays wowed the "American Idol" judges Monday night with a powerful performance of Billy Joel's "Vienna." The judges later persuaded him to bring his girlfriend onstage where they sang a lovely acoustic version of Britney Spears' "Toxic."

Padavan, 19, ended his audition with a short version of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" that was requested by judge Katy Perry.

The Hollywood round begins Sunday on "Idol" on ABC.