TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
EntertainmentTVReality TV

LI 'Idol' hopeful Christiaan Padavan is going to Hollywood

Christiaan Padavan auditions on "American Idol."

Christiaan Padavan auditions on "American Idol." Photo Credit: ABC / Nicole Rivelli

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Print

Christiaan Padavan is going to Hollywood.

The aspiring singer from Hampton Bays wowed the "American Idol" judges Monday night with a powerful performance of Billy Joel's "Vienna." The judges later persuaded him to bring his girlfriend onstage where they sang a lovely acoustic version of Britney Spears' "Toxic."

Padavan, 19, ended his audition with a short version of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" that was requested by judge Katy Perry.

The Hollywood round begins Sunday on "Idol" on ABC.

Headshot
By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Donna Brazile speaks at the inauguration of New Fox News hires Donna Brazile as political contributor
Lori Loughlin arrives at the People Magazine  Loughlin's Hallmark series will continue without her
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, the Recent notable deaths
Christiaan Padavan auditions on "American Idol." LIer to appear on 'American Idol' tonight
Lilly Singh arrives at WE Day California at YouTube star Lilly Singh to host her own NBC late-night show
Justina Machado attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix cancels 'One Day at a Time' reboot after 3 seasons