LI 'Idol' hopeful Christiaan Padavan is going to Hollywood
Christiaan Padavan is going to Hollywood.
The aspiring singer from Hampton Bays wowed the "American Idol" judges Monday night with a powerful performance of Billy Joel's "Vienna." The judges later persuaded him to bring his girlfriend onstage where they sang a lovely acoustic version of Britney Spears' "Toxic."
Padavan, 19, ended his audition with a short version of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" that was requested by judge Katy Perry.
The Hollywood round begins Sunday on "Idol" on ABC.
