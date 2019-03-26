TODAY'S PAPER
32° Good Morning
SEARCH
32° Good Morning
EntertainmentTVReality TV

LIer will not be continuing on 'Idol'

Christiaan Padavan at his "American Idol" audition.

Christiaan Padavan at his "American Idol" audition. Photo Credit: ABC / Nicole Rivelli

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Print

Hampton Bays resident Christiaan Padavan's journey on "American Idol" has ended.

The 20-year-old was not one of the final 40 who survived the show's intensive "Hollywood Week: on Monday night.

Padavan, who was not shown on TV on either Sunday or Monday's editions, posted this farewell on his Facebook page.

"Sadly, I did not make it through to the Top 40. Our group was something out of 'Pitch Perfect', it's a shame we'll never be able to see it but, hey, that's show business!" Padavan said. "These four people and I became family in such a short amount of time. Most kind and talented bunch. So blessed that I found them during such a stressful time. I'm so proud of each and every one of them and can't wait to see what we all achieve in our lives. Like we said, next time we reconnect will be at The Grammys! … thank you everyone for believing in me and for all the support! Trust me when I say, this is not the end … just the beginning."

Headshot
By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Woody Harrelson, left, and Kevin Costner in 'The Highwaymen': Compelling take on Bonnie and Clyde
Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the Recent notable deaths
Rosie O'Donnell, left, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck are among 'View' book: O'Donnell had 'crush' on Hasselbeck
The "Impractical Jokers" crew, from left, James LI's Joe Gatto talks 'Impractical Jokers,' more
Patti LuPone attends a tribute dinner at the Reports: LI's Patti LuPone to guest-star on 'Pose'
Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin 'Fuller House' star subtly backs Loughlin in speech