LIer will not be continuing on 'Idol'

Hampton Bays resident Christiaan Padavan's journey on "American Idol" has ended.

The 20-year-old was not one of the final 40 who survived the show's intensive "Hollywood Week: on Monday night.

Padavan, who was not shown on TV on either Sunday or Monday's editions, posted this farewell on his Facebook page.

"Sadly, I did not make it through to the Top 40. Our group was something out of 'Pitch Perfect', it's a shame we'll never be able to see it but, hey, that's show business!" Padavan said. "These four people and I became family in such a short amount of time. Most kind and talented bunch. So blessed that I found them during such a stressful time. I'm so proud of each and every one of them and can't wait to see what we all achieve in our lives. Like we said, next time we reconnect will be at The Grammys! … thank you everyone for believing in me and for all the support! Trust me when I say, this is not the end … just the beginning."