LI's Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer cast on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Christie Brinkley will be on "Dancing With the Stars," which returns Sept. 16 on ABC. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Charles Sykes

By Verne Gay verne.gay@newsday.com
A touch (or two) of Long Island is coming to the new season of "Dancing With the Stars"— admittedly an odd touch or two. Christie Brinkley and Sean Spicer — yes, that Sean Spicer — have joined the celebrity cast.

According to bios for ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," which returns Sept. 16, Brinkley is "a successful businesswoman, Brinkley has an exclusive line of organic Prosecco alled Bellissima, from Treviso, Italy, which is quickly becoming one of the fastest-rising brands of Prosecco across the country." No mention of a former spouse.

Spicer, raised in Manhasset, "built a decades-long career in Republican politics, witnessing and shaping the inner workings of Washington, D.C., from every vantage point." No mention of a former boss for whom he was briefly, colorfully, contentiously press secretary. 

In another little surprise, Hannah Brown, just off the 15th season of "The Bachelor," is also joining the cast. She's described as "a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself" and "first won over America on Colton Underwood’s season of 'The Bachelor.' Now, she is ready to hit the ballroom floor and find a new type of love." 

No mention of ... well, where to begin?

Here's the rest of the cast: Mary Wilson, former member of The Supremes, which began 60 years ago; "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek; Ally Brooke, of Fifth Harmony; country music star Lauren Alaina, who was also the season 10 runner-up on "American Idol"; "Queer Eeye" life coach Karamo Brown; Kate Flannery, remembered fondly as Meredith on "The Office"; Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowler Ray Lewis; Kel Mitchell, who has relaunched the Nickelodeon comedy sketch show "All That;" and former Lakers (and Kardashian) Lamar Odom. 

The celebrities' dance partners will be announced on the season premiere, a first for the show. 

