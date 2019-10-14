Christie Brinkley says it was a joint idea of herself and the producers of "Dancing With the Stars" to have her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook replace her after Brinkley broke her arm.

"Everybody kind of came up with the idea at the same time," the Bridgehampton supermodel, 65, said Monday on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Calling her opening-night number, ex-husband Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl," her "theme song," Brinkley told Clarkson it simply made sense that her replacement "be one of my girls. And I said, 'Sailor!' Everybody always says, 'Oh, she's your mini-me,' and I thought that's so perfect. … She'll [be] like I was when I did [the video for] 'Uptown Girl' " in 1983, when Brinkley was in her late 20s.

"That's when the producers," she continued, "called to say, 'Do you think Sailor … ?' So everybody had the same thought at the same moment. But Sailor just wasn't onboard."

Brinkley Cook, 21, adding details to her previously given recollections, told Clarkson that when her mother phoned her, "I said no way." Already on a plane to California to support her mother at the taping, "I'm … about to take off, wheels are moving, and she calls me and she goes, 'Sailor, I found the silver lining.' … I was, like, 'What, you need me to stop at CVS, you need anything, anything from home, like bring the dog, maybe?' And she's like, 'No, you should go on "Dancing With the Stars"!' "

The request came as a shock, she said, particularly with the show premiering within days. But after some convincing, "I said to her, my final thing was, 'OK you know what? Why not? I'll try, and we'll meet the producers and we'll see from there.' And now I'm on this five-hour flight thinking, 'Am I about to be on "Dancing With the Stars"? Like, what is my life about to be?' "

Earlier in the segment, Brinkley added detail to the moment in which she fell during "DWTS" rehearsals with professional ballroom dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. "I was dancing with Val, who is so much fun, and … 'Uptown Girl' was going to be my first dance. And we had been practicing the rumba [for a different episode] and at the very end of the day he goes, 'Y'know what? … Tomorrow we do blocking and stuff like that, so let's just run through one more "Uptown Girl." ' And it was at that point that I started the song and I was just walking by and I caught my heel on my shoe and I fell down exactly wrong. … And the second it happened I was like, 'Oh, no, I think I broke it! I know I broke it!"