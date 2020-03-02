Clare Crawley named next 'Bachelorette'

ABC announced Monday that 38-year-old Clare Crawley has been named the next star of "The Bachelorette," the oldest in that series' history.

"I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing," she told "Good Morning America" of her age, "but for me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want and what I won't settle for." Crawley, a Sacramento, California, hairstylist, turns 39 on March 20.

"I have been known to date younger guys," she added, "so that's not a problem for me. The thing is, I'm wondering if they're ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age. I'm proud of my age, but I just feel younger and I feel like that to me is what's important."

After reaching the finale of "The Bachelor" season 18 in 2014, Crawley famously walked away from Juan Pablo Galavis declaring, "I lost respect for you. … I thought I knew what kind of man you are. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you."

Crawley went on to appear in the first two seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise" and, in 2018, the sole season of "The Bachelor Winter Games."

"I cannot tell you guys how unexpected and exciting this is for me!!" she wrote in graphical text on her Instagram Stories account Monday.

Crawley's "Bachelorette" adventure starts on May 18.