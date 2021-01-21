Recent "The Bachelorette" star Clare Crawley responded on Thursday to former fiance Dale Moss' breakup announcement two days earlier.

"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," Crawley 39, wrote on social media. She added, "I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for" in her relationship with the 32-year-old entrepreneur, for whom she cut short her time on the ABC dating competition.

Saying that 2020 found her facing a pandemic, a dying mother, "severe anxiety post-show [and] balancing a public new relationship," she was "looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel. Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart."

Crawley, who became the oldest star of "The Bachelorette" with last year's season 16, vowed, "I will continue to show up, stand by my word, and be committed to love."