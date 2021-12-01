Clayton Echard to be next 'Bachelor'

Clayton Echard, a medical-sales rep eliminated from the current season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," will be the next star of the network's flagship dating competition, "The Bachelor."

The 28-year-old was among the final eight single men vying for "Bachelorette" star Michelle Young's hand before being sent home on the Nov. 23 episode along with three others. In a teaser announcing him at the end of Tuesday's episode, Echard describes himself as "just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

Snippets of the upcoming season, previously announced to premiere Jan. 3, show women sniping at one another, with one crying on a set of stairs, and Echard in a darkened room in silhouette saying, "I'm done. It's over," adding tearfully, "I'm just so broken." Young this episode eliminated Rodney Mathews, leaving a final three.