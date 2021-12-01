TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Clayton Echard to be next 'Bachelor'

Clayton Echard will be the next star of

Clayton Echard will be the next star of "The Bachelor." Credit: ABC/ABC

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Clayton Echard, a medical-sales rep eliminated from the current season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," will be the next star of the network's flagship dating competition, "The Bachelor."

The 28-year-old was among the final eight single men vying for "Bachelorette" star Michelle Young's hand before being sent home on the Nov. 23 episode along with three others. In a teaser announcing him at the end of Tuesday's episode, Echard describes himself as "just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here."

Snippets of the upcoming season, previously announced to premiere Jan. 3, show women sniping at one another, with one crying on a set of stairs, and Echard in a darkened room in silhouette saying, "I'm done. It's over," adding tearfully, "I'm just so broken." Young this episode eliminated Rodney Mathews, leaving a final three.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer
Baldwin to talk to ABC about 'Rust' shooting
This image released by Netflix shows Jesse Plemons,
'The Power of the Dog': Supremely creepy Western
Andy Ostroy and Adrienne Shelly in HBO's "Adrienne."
Murdered LI actor's life, legacy revisited in new HBO film
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton
At Jussie Smollett trial, Osundairo brothers at center stage
This image released by Turner Entertainment shows Helen
Helen Mirren makes regal bow as Harry Potter quiz show host
Andrea McArdle, who was to play Eleanor Roosevelt
Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?