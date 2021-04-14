TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
EntertainmentTVReality TV

'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood comes out as gay

Colton Underwood from the reality series, "The

 Colton Underwood from the reality series, "The Bachelor," appears during an interview in New York on March 13, 2019.  Credit: AP/Gary Gerard Hamilton

By The Associated Press
Print

Colton Underwood, the former football tight end who found fame on "The Bachelor" has revealed that he is gay.

"I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time," Underwood told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Underwood tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016. Three years later, he won over Cassie Randolph on Season 23 of "The Bachelor," a show centered on a single bachelor who is asked to select a wife from a pool of romantic interests. Underwood and Randolph never married.

Underwood said he finally got to a place where he could be honest with himself after 2020, the year that made people "look at themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives."

Before headlining "The Bachelor," Underwood appeared on the 14th season of "The Bachelorette" and season 4 of "Bachelor in Paradise." He has a book, titled "The First Time."

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

(L to R) Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, Jamie
'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!': Jamie Foxx's '90s throwback
Amy Schumer praised the casting of Michael Cera
Amy Schumer's Hulu comedy adds Michael Cera
CBS' "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood appears on
'The Talk' returns with a show 'unlike any other we've had before'
"American Idol" judge Luke Bryan has tested positive
Luke Bryan tests positive, sidelined from 'Idol'
Melissa McCarthy as Lydia and Octavia Spencer as
'Thunder Force': Melissa McCarthy isn't so super in Netflix comedy
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced in February she
CNN's Baldwin: Gender gap still an issue in TV news
Didn’t find what you were looking for?