Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood has memoir coming in March

Colton Underwood's memoir "The First Time: Finding Myself

Colton Underwood's memoir "The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV" comes out March 31. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Colton Underwood, the former football tight end who found true love and new fame on season 23 of “The Bachelor” has a memoir coming out March 31.

It's titled ”The First Time," Gallery Books announced Tuesday. The publisher is calling the book “unpredictable, humorous and inspiring” as Underwood reflects on “growing up in Indiana, struggling with self-image and bullying, two-time all American and three years in the NFL, and of course, his journey to find love.”

In a statement issued Tuesday by Gallery, Underwood said, “I’m excited to share my life in this book and hope it will give people more of an understanding of where I have come from and who I am today.”

Underwood, who turns 28 on Jan. 26, tried out briefly for a handful of NFL teams before his professional football career ended in 2016. Three years later, he won over Cassie Randolph on “The Bachelor” after she initially resisted committing to him. (He broke off relationships with two semifinalists for her).

“I thought I made the right decision in leaving,” Randolph told People magazine in 2019. ”But Colton fought for me. And he has shown me what a healthy relationship looks like.”

Gallery Books is an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

