TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Reports: Colton Underwood reality series in the works for Netflix

Colton Underwood is reportedly filming a series for

Colton Underwood is reportedly filming a series for Netflix after his recent coming-out. Credit: Invision / AP / Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

After coming out as a gay man Wednesday on "Good Morning America," is former "The Bachelor" star Colton Underwood developing a reality-TV show about his new life?

Variety, citing anonymous sources, said Wednesday the series already is in production for Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter and E! News each said subsequently that the entertainment websites had confirmed the news, adding that Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy will appear in the series to help guide former football pro Colton, 29, through unfamiliar terrain.

Netflix has not commented. Colton starred in "The Bachelor" season 23 in 2019, making a point of his virginity and choosing neither Tayshia Adams nor Hannah Godwin, the two women remaining after Cassie Randolph left voluntarily. Colton later sought a relationship with Randolph. An undrafted free agent, he had signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2014 and was on the practice squads of that team, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders through 2016 without playing in any NFL games.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton has previously
Should LeVar Burton be 'Jeopardy!' host? 237,000 say yes!
You might know him as Theo Huxtable from
'The Buzz': Catching up with 'Cosby Show' star Malcolm-Jamal Warner
"Blue Bloods" cast members Will Estes, from left,
'Blue Bloods' shoots season finale on LI
Serena Williams has signed a production deal
Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios
Colton Underwood, who pursued love with a
'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Kate Winslet in HBO's "Mare of Easttown."
'Mare of Easttown': Same-old, same-old police procedural
Didn’t find what you were looking for?