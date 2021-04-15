Reports: Colton Underwood reality series in the works for Netflix

After coming out as a gay man Wednesday on "Good Morning America," is former "The Bachelor" star Colton Underwood developing a reality-TV show about his new life?

Variety, citing anonymous sources, said Wednesday the series already is in production for Netflix. The Hollywood Reporter and E! News each said subsequently that the entertainment websites had confirmed the news, adding that Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy will appear in the series to help guide former football pro Colton, 29, through unfamiliar terrain.

Netflix has not commented. Colton starred in "The Bachelor" season 23 in 2019, making a point of his virginity and choosing neither Tayshia Adams nor Hannah Godwin, the two women remaining after Cassie Randolph left voluntarily. Colton later sought a relationship with Randolph. An undrafted free agent, he had signed with the San Diego Chargers in 2014 and was on the practice squads of that team, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders through 2016 without playing in any NFL games.