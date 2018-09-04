Colton Underwood, who reached the final four in the recent Becca Kufrin season of "The Bachelorette," will be the next star of "The Bachelor" when that dating competition returns for season 23 in January.

"I'm very excited. Very excited," Underwood, 26, told co-host Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" Tuesday when introduced. "Third time's the charm. That's what they say, right?" he added, alluding to his experiences both on "The Bachelorette" and on the current season of the spinoff "Bachelor in Paradise," where he had a brief romance with former "Bachelor" contestant Tia Booth. (Before "The Bachelor" franchise, Underwood dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.)

When asked if he had any remaining major personal revelations after telling Kufrin that he was a virgin, Underwood answered, "Naw. That's one thing I took pride in on both seasons is just being true to who I am. And I think it took all of that to get to where I am at now and know who I am as a person and know what I want in a life partner."

The former football player — an undrafted free agent who signed to the San Diego Chargers in 2014, and played on the practice squads of that team, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Oakland Raiders through 2016 without playing in any NFL games — said he hoped to end the season with a proposal. His wife-to-be need not like sports, he said, but should "be passionate about something. Sports was my passion growing up just because I saw how it transformed my life. But just be passionate about something, have a passion, and just be a good person."

"So excited and grateful for a new adventure . . . It's time to find a wife!" he tweeted Tuesday.