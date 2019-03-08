It's been a startling two months on this Long Island-free edition of "The Bachelor," which airs its season-23 finale across two nights: Monday and Tuesday from 8 to 10 on ABC/7. A series-high four women quit the show this season, including one for whom bachelor Colton Underwood, 27, had professed true love -- prompting him, presumably of his own accord, to jump a fence and perhaps the shark when she rejected him. And, of course, Underwood has been the series' only avowed virgin Bachelor, making him the subject of much voyeuristic curiosity.

So what is the current playing field for this two-season former NFL practice-squad linebacker? In last Monday's episode, Underwood told California speech pathologist Cassie Randolph, 23, during production that he loved her and couldn't live without her. She freaked and fled, having been advised by her father that if she had any doubts, she should not to continue.

Underwood in response broke down in tears and escaped the camera crew by clambering over a fence — in Portugal, by the way, so host Chris Harrison's astonished concern about where, oh, where, has he gone and how will we ever find him seems misplaced: Unless Underwood speaks Portuguese and planned to leave all his things behind, he's eventually going back to the hotel.

That leaves two women: Tayshia Rosario Adams, 28, of Corona Del Mar, California, and Hannah Godwin, 24, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Adams — whose job ABC lists as phlebotomist, a medical technician who draws blood from patients — ran cross-country in high school for Rosary Academy of Fullerton, California, and went on to a 2012 degree in biology medical science from Concordia University Irvine in that state.

According to her resume on LinkedIn, she then worked as an administrative assistant at the college and at the property-management firm FirstService Residential before becoming a bookkeeper and human-resources assistant at Unlimited PEO Solutions, a Riverside, California, corporation with no web page. A professional employer organization (PEO), it provides back-office services for small and medium-size businesses. It is unclear if Adams has worked as a phlebotomist.

Adams has spoken on "The Bachelor" of being divorced, and court records online show that Joshua Bourelle filed for divorce from her on Oct. 11, 2017, and a "default or uncontested judgment" was issued that Nov. 27. Additionally, former boyfriend Chase Olswang, a model-actor who has posted at least one social-media image of the two together romantically, told Us Weekly he and Adams had been in a 10-month relationship and were dating each other exclusively until just before she left to shoot "The Bachelor."

The show describes fellow contestant Godwin as a "content creator." As her website puts it, "Modeling stumbled across my path in 2013 and I've been doing it ever since. I've combined modeling with photography to become an influencer" with 769,000 Instagram followers. According to her LinkedIn page, her day job is as media manager for the Birmingham boutique Soca. Godwin attended suburban Birmingham's Hoover High School, and graduated from Birmingham's University of Montevallo in 2017 with a degree in business marketing.

She was third runner-up in the Miss Alabama USA pageant in 2015 and 2016, and first runner-up in 2017. (By coincidence, fellow "Bachelor" contestant Hannah Brown this season took the crown in 2018.)

So who will Underwood pick? Did he keep running all the way to the airport, presumably having had his passport on him for some reason? What's the meaning behind the empty ring box in a promo clip, with which the show has taken great delight in teasing the audience? All we know is … there'd better be somebody from Brookhaven or Hempstead or Smithtown or somewhere on Long Island next season!