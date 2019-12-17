Television's 'Survivor' dealing with #MeToo-era issues

The CBS game “Survivor” ends its 39th edition Wednesday at 8 p.m. reeling from controversy over its first-ever forced removal of a contestant, a Hollywood agent sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching.

The abrupt exit of player Dan Spilo, for what CBS said was an off-camera incident involving a staff member, didn't end questions about whether the network fumbled a #MeToo-era issue that it knew about months ago.

CBS has the chance to address its decisions Wednesday, when it airs the traditional one-hour postmortem discussion after the season's conclusion. Spilo has not been invited to participate. For the first time, that post-show discussion will be taped instead of live. (Long Island native Tommy Sheehan is one of five remaining finalists.)

Spilo's exit was announced at the end of last week's episode. CBS would not give details, but People magazine reported that he touched the thigh of a woman during a boat ride. Spilo said he had lost balance, but the staff member felt the touch lingered too long, said Steve Helling, senior writer at People.

Spilo did not return a message sent by The Associated Press, but People said Tuesday he had sent a statement apologizing for his actions. “I truly regret that anyone was made to feel uncomfortable by my behavior,” Spilo said. “In my life, I have always tried to treat others with decency, integrity and kindness. I can only hope that my actions in the future can help me to make amends and show me to be the kind of father, husband, colleague and friend that I always aim to be.”

“Survivor” producers generally loathe to interfere with their game, which is all about enduring hardships on a tropical island. They may have considered this just another obstacle. CBS did not comment on this story for the record.