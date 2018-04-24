Pro athletes on reality TV shows have became a staple of the genre, although the jocks tend to skew toward former NFLers and Olympians. Ex-major league baseball players tend to be less well-represented. In fact, former Red Sox and Yankees outfielder Johnny Damon (partnering with dance pro Emma Slater) will be the sole baseball player on the "athletes" edition of “Dancing with the Stars,” which premieres Monday, April 30 on ABC. Here are five other big-leaguers who have appeared on reality-TV shows:

Dwight Gooden -- The doctor, whose potentially brilliant baseball career was sidetracked by substance-abuse problems, was a natural for "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" (Season 5, 2011). He shared the spotlight with Long Island tabloid fixtures Amy Fisher and Michael Lohan.

Jose Canseco-- The one-time Oakland A's "bash brother" appeared on season 5 of "The Surreal Life" (2005), the VH1 reality show in which a group of “celebrities” share a house together, “Real World”-style. (Canseco's housemates included Omarosa Manigault and Bronson Pinchot.)

John Rocker --The former Atlanta Braves closer and object of New Yorkers’ scorn, became the third person voted off of "Survivor: San Juan del Sur” (2014).

Jeff Kent -- The scrappy all-star second baseman (who became an all-star after he left the Mets) was on "Survivor:Philippines" (2012) . "I’m bitter and I’m ticked,” he told the Hollywood Reporter after being voted off the island.

David Ross -- The former Cubs catcher, who retired following the 2016 championship season, finished second with partner Lindsay Arnold on season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars” (spring 2017).