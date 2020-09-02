A former New York Knicks standout, two New York-born TV personalities and a tiger queen are among the 15 celebrities competing on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" season 29 when it returns Sept. 14.

Announced on "Good Morning America,” the cast of the ballroom battle includes NBA great Charles Oakley, 56, who spent 10 of his 19 career years with the Knicks; the Staten Island-born former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, 18; and the Manhattan-born "Catfish" investigator Nev Schulman, 35.

Also competing are Netflix documentary stars Monica Aldama, the college cheerleading coach of "Cheer," who's in her late 40s, and Carole Baskin, 59, the animal-rescue activist of "Tiger King," as well as actors Anne Heche, 51, Justina Machado, 47, Jesse Metcalfe, 41, and Chrishell Stause, 39; former "The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe, 35; former NFL great Vernon Davis, 36; TV personality Jeannie Mai, 41; singer AJ McLean, 43; rapper Nelly, 45; and Olympic ice-skating champion Johnny Weir, 36.

As previously announced, new host Tyra Banks succeeds founding host Tom Bergeron and his co-host for six years, Erin Andrews.

"So excited for this new journey to begin," wrote former Backstreet Boys singer McLean on his social media. "My competition is fierce but I’ve got my eye on that mirrorball!!! 12 more days until showtime. I’m so ready to get on the stage again and make you all proud!!!!"

Weir, in a tweeted video, wearing what appears to be a purple, sleeveless shift dress, told fans, "I am so excited to be a part of the new season of 'Dancing with the Stars.' I can't wait to show you all what I can bring to the ballroom and I hope I can count on your votes. Honestly, that's more of a demand," he joked, "But I promise to work and wiggle and shake my booty off for you.

Pairings with the ballroom professionals were not announced.