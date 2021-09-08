A former player for the Nets and Knicks, a Brooklyn-born actor, and the daughter of a Long Island-raised TV star are among the 15 celebrities competing on the upcoming 30th season of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," premiering live on Sept. 20.

"Y'all gone vote for me?" asked Iman Shumpert, 31, now a free agent, who most recently played for the Nets (and the Knicks from 2011-15), on his social media Wednesday, following ABC's traditional "Good Morning America" announcement. Among the other competitors are Brooklyn native Martin Kove (Netflix's "Cobra Kai") and social-media influencer Olivia Jade, the daughter of Hauppauge-raised actor Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Another is former New York-based dancer Amanda Kloots, now a fitness entrepreneur and co-host of "The Talk," and the widow of Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero.

The remainder are country singer Jimmie Allen; Spice Girls singer Melanie C aka Sporty Spice (nee Melanie Chisholm); fashionista and reality-TV producer-star Christine Chiu (Netflix's "Bling Empire"); actors Brian Austin Green ("Beverly Hills, 90210," "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles") and Melora Hardin ("The Office," "The Bold Type"); Matt James, the first African-American star of "The Bachelor"; Olympic Gold Medalist gymnast Suni Lee; reality-TV star and WWE pro wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin; beauty and haircare entrepreneur Kenya Moore of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"; celebrity Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; and 18-year-old YouTube star and media personality JoJo Siwa.

"I'M FREAKING OUT! This is a dream come true!" the 39-year-old Kloots exclaimed on Instagram. "It's been seven years since I've danced and performed. … That girl I knew seven years ago I don't really know anymore but I'm determined to find her again!" She added, "I got asked today why I wanted to do this? I'm doing it for me! I want to dance again! I want [to] learn, rehearse, perform and grow. This will be all new for me. I've never done ballroom and really never been partnered. But in the spirit of living my life I am beyond excited to get on the dance floor, do something new and try!!"

ABC also named the season's 15 professional ballroom dancers, but will not reveal their celebrity pairings until the premiere. On Aug. 29, Green posted social-media photos of himself and "DWTS" dancer Sharna Burgess, but the two have been dating for several months and may or may not be matched for the show.

Aside from Burgess, the dancers this seasons are Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.