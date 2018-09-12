'Dancing with the Stars' reveals new-season cast

Following last week's introduction of Westbury's Nancy McKeon from TV's "The Facts of Life" and Tuesday's announcement of Disney Channel star Milo Manheim, the full cast of "Dancing with the Stars" season 27 was revealed Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America." Among the 13 competitors are actor John Schneider, comedian Nikki Glaser and Olympics champion Mary Lou Retton.

In addition to McKeon, who is partnered with ballroom professional Val Chmerkovskiy, and Manheim, who is paired with Witney Carson, the remaining 11 celebrities and their dance partners include actors Juan Pablo Di Pace, an Argentine actor-director best known in the U.S. for Netflix's "Fuller House," with Cheryl Burke; Evanna Lynch, who played Hogwarts student Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" movies, with Keo Motsepe; and Schneider of "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Smallville" and other shows, with Emma Slater. Manheim is the son of Emmy Award-winning actress Camryn Manheim ("The Practice").

The sole singer this season is multiplatinum-certified R&B star Tinashe, born Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, with Brandon Armstrong, and the sole comedian is Glaser, whose credits include the film "Trainwreck" and Comedy Central's "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser," and who dances with Gleb Savchenko.

The athletes include Retton, who won gymnastics medals at the 1984 and 1988 summer games, and became the first woman to appear on a Wheaties cereal box. Now a motivational speaker, she is paired with Sasha Farber. In addition, former NFL pro DeMarcus Ware, of the Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys, dances with Lindsay Arnold, and visually impaired Paralympics ski champion Danelle Umstead with Artem Chigvintsev.

Rounding out the season are reality-TV star Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, from "The Bachelorette" season 14 and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 5, dancing with Jenna Johnson; country-music DJ Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess; and social-media star Alexis Ren, a Maxim cover girl and 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, with Alan Bersten.

"Dancing with the Stars" returns on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on ABC/7.