'Dancing with the Stars' to return in September

"Dancing with the Stars" is about to waltz back onto TV screens. On Tuesday's "Good Morning America," it was announced that ABC's celebrity dance competition would return for season 29 on Sept. 14. In addition, the lineup of professional dancers was revealed.

Show veterans Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko will be returning, along with first-time pros Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.

Their celebrity partners have yet to be revealed except for Kaitlyn Bristowe of "The Bachelorette." In June, Bristowe was told the news during an episode of "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! " by host Chris Harrison.

This will also mark the first season to be hosted by Tyra Banks, who replaced the series' original host Tom Bergeron, who announced last month he would not be back. Also not returning is his co-host Erin Andrews.