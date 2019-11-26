"The Bachelorette" star Hannah Brown, who Monday night won season 28 of "Dancing with the Stars," marveled the day after on the twists her life has taken.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" with her ballroom-dance partner Alan Bersten and fellow finalists Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke and Kel Mitchell and their partners, the 25-year-old recalled that, "I was in the ['GMA'] audience a year, almost two years ago, as just somebody that was in New York and wanted to come watch the show, and now I'm on."

She wrote on Instagram Monday, captioning two photos of her and Bersten holding the Mirrorball trophy. "WE DID IT! thank you all so much!" Congratulatory comments came from actress Francia Raísa and a host of "Bachelor / Bachelorette" alumni including contestant Mike Johnson from Brown's season as well as Revian Chang, Hannah Godwin, Blake Horstmann, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Hartsock Siegfried and Trista Sutter

Of their win, Bersten, also 25, told "GMA," "It feels incredible … It is a dream come true, and I was honestly shocked and speechless, and Hannah did such a good job and I'm so proud of her." He went on to compliment the other finalists, saying, "Everyone was so good this season, and there was one week when Hannah did the quickstep and I was like 'Y'know what? I feel like we're starting to build some momentum.' But Lauren, Ally and Kel have been incredible."

He added that Brown "really showed her true colors in the dance moves. It was really fun to see her go out there and enjoying herself."

Brown, who starred in season 15 of "The Bachelorette” this year, had accepted winner Jed Wyatt's proposal but then ended the engagement days later.