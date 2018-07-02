TODAY'S PAPER
'Jersey Shore's' Deena Cortese expecting her first child

Deena Nicole Cortese attends the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for MTV/Emma McIntyre

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Jersey Shore" reality-TV star Deena Cortese and her husband of eight months, Chris Buckner, are expecting their first child.

"Super excited to announce our little family is growing! @CBuckner_ and I Will be welcoming a baby boy to our family December 2018!" tweeted Cortese, 31.

She posted 10 pregnancy-announcement photos with herself and Buckner on Instagram and 12 on Facebook with similar but not identical messages on each.

"Now that we are safely into our second trimester,” she wrote on Instagram, "us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness … Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"

