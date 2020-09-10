Actress Denise Richards is leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after two seasons on the Bravo reality-TV show.

Following a report in Variety on Wednesday saying a representative for the 49-year-old Richards had confirmed her departure, Bravo tweeted a photo of the actress and wrote, "The #RHOBH cast member is exiting the show after two seasons." The tweet linked to an article on the cable network's website that also confirmed Richards' exit.

This comes following a tumultuous 10th season that saw cast mate Brandi Glanville, 47, saying on camera that she had been intimate with Richards, who on Tuesday celebrated her second wedding anniversary to husband Aaron Phypers. (He uses the name Aaron Cameron professionally.)

Richards has steadfastly denied Glanville's claims, which have divided fans into camps behind each of the two stars. Yet another fan faction feels that even if true, Glanville's revelation of the alleged encounter to TV audiences violated Richards' privacy. Richards has made no public comment on her departure from the show.

Glanville has not addressed Richards' exit directly, but tweeted early Thursday, "The word of the night is calculated #timing #Are you [expletive] kidding me."

Richards played Bond girl "Dr. Christmas Jones" in the 1999 James Bond adventure "The World Is Not Enough" and has a string of TV and film credits stretching to 1990. She was married from 2002 to '06 to actor Charlie Sheen, with whom she has daughters Sam, 16, and Lola, 15. She adopted daughter Eloise, now 9, in 2011 as a single parent.