Dina Lohan dropped a bombshell of sorts on Thursday's "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition" — there's a "special someone" in her life and she intends to marry him.

But she's never met him.

“I can’t wait to tell you about this guy,” Lindsay Lohan's mother told her housemates.“I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?"

But the Merrick resident qualified her remarks by noting that because she's on Long Island and he's in San Francisco and doesn't use FaceTime, they have never met.

“He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him," she said. "It’s really true. I talked to his ma."

Her housemates were pretty sure Lohan was being conned.

"Girl, that's straight up catfish," Kandi Burruss said. "Five years, but no FaceTime?"

"He doesn't use that," Lohan said, leaving Tamar Braxton with the last word.

"Lies! It's 2019, my mother's 71 and she uses it," Braxton said.

Lohan, 56, was married to Michael Lohan from 1985 to 2007. The couple have three other children in addition to Lindsay.