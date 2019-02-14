Merrick's Dina Lohan made it to the finale and the final four on "Celebrity Big Brother" season 2, which concluded Wednesday night with Tamar Braxton defeating runner-up Ricky Williams through a unanimous jury vote.

On the live two-hour finale, Lohan, 56 — the mother of actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan and personal manager to her singer-actress daughter Ali Lohan and her model son Dakota Lohan — called the experience "amazing" in her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, 49. She gushed of third-place finisher Lolo Jones, 36, the Olympic track and bobsled star who had been evicted moments after her. "I love this child right here," Lohan said. "We will continue to be friends … along with everyone. Eleven friends I made on this show."

Earlier in the episode, former NFL star Ricky Williams, 41, as Head of Household, had put Lohan and the eventual fifth-place finisher, Grammy Award-winning singer and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss, 42, up for elimination.

"You've got to get rid of the best players, so I'm kind of happy he thinks we are," Lohan told the camera in an insert. "I'm going to play my hardest." She told the remaining contestants how much she liked and admired them, and told Burruss, "I can't say enough about you, Kandi, I love you and we've had each other's back the whole time. … We really had fun."

Later, when Lohan's time came, Williams told ner, "I love you, Dina, and it's been great, but I choose to evict you." He then evicted Jones and the three of them and Braxton tearfully hugged.

Lohan had not commented on the finale on social media as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Fellow Long Islander Anthony Scaramucci, 55, originally from Port Washington and now living in Manhasset, and who had been a fake houseguest early on in a twist this season, served as a commentator alongside Moonves.