Merrick's Dina Lohan, mother of actress-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan and three other children, said on "The Wendy Williams Show" Thursday, that she was a surrogate den mother during her recent stint on "Celebrity Big Brother" — and half-joked that her long-distance relationship to the boyfriend she's never met in person could make for a reality show.

"I didn't even play," Lohan, 56, told daytime talk-show host Williams in the live broadcast, speaking of her "Big Brother" season, in which she finished fourth. "I just took care of everyone. I was like, 'Why is everyone fighting with everyone? Like, this is a game, people, y'know?' And I just was being a mom. … I cooked for everyone, basically."

She said she had been unaware of the show before getting a phone call asking her to be on. Her children, she said, were wary. "I had to explain that it's CBS, it's [a] network [show], it's cool, we're gonna be OK, no one's gonna hurt me. …. They just had my back. They were like, 'Mommy it's your turn, go.' "

Lohan maintained that an alleged social-media post by Lindsay Lohan, saying "Big Brother" housemate Tamar Braxton, was "deceptive and conniving" had been the work of a hacker. "Her phone was tapped. I won't say who did it. There's been a lawsuit." She added, "My daughter would never say those words. I would never raise a child to. Her phone was hacked."

Dina Lohan said of Californian and former Westhampton Beach resident Jesse Nadler, 53, with whom she has had a virtual relationship on social media for five years, "He's my friend … He is an amazing guy and we're good friends and we met on Facebook. I think we need to call [Facebook co-founder Mark] Zuckerberg and we'll get some show going — [a] Facebook reality [show]."

She noted to Williams she was "not really [a] big dater. I've been with, like, four guys in my entire life. I just want to raise my kids. I was in an abusive relationship [with ex-husband Michael Lohan, she has alleged], so I'm guarded.” But she joked to the host, "Maybe you can come to the wedding! … Y'know, when you know, you just know."