'Domino Masters': Long Island carpenter's team advances to playoffs

The "Domino Masters" team Construction Crew of Nick Greene of Ronkonkoma, from left, Hugh Benjamin and Luke Greenway have advanced to the Fox reality competition series' playoffs.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The trio Construction Crew, including Ronkonkoma carpenter Nick Greene, is one of two teams on the series premiere of Fox's "Domino Masters" that will advance to the playoffs.

On the domino-toppling tournament's first qualifying round Wednesday night, Construction Crew's elaborate build in the sports-themed initial round earned praise from the three judges. "What a run, guys," former NFL pro turned art gallery owner Vernon Davis told Greene and his teammates, Luke Greenway, of Seattle, and Hugh Benjamin, of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania. "You went above and beyond, hitting the challenge criteria twice, and your complex chain reactions showed that you have the technical ability to go far in this competition."

Actor and math author Danica McKellar told them they "were ambitious, you took risks. Love the story, and so well told." The team Brains & Brawn also is going to the playoffs, while two teams, Rocket Science and Dominators, were eliminated. Four new teams compete in next week's qualifiers in the 16-team tourney.

