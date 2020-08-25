Dorinda Medley is leaving "The Real Housewives of New York City" after six seasons with that Bravo reality-TV show.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice...," the 55-year-old Medley wrote on her social media Tuesday, using one of her catchphrases from the show, currently airing season 12.

"But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away" in 2011, she said. Medley joined the show with season 7, which premiered in April 2015.

"I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way," she continued. "Thank you to Bravo and NBC [Universal, the parent company] for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success."

She signed off with another catchphrase, "Clip!"

"What a ride. Unforgettable," executive producer Andy Cohen commented on Medley's Instagram account. Former castmate Bethenny Frankel and current cast member Ramona Singer offered supportive comments, as did Kyle Richards of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Melissa Gorga of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" wrote, "Say it isn't so legend," while Monique Samuels of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" effused, "You're the best! Congrats and cheers to your next adventure." "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna commented "True Queen," while former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Tamra Judge added "No! you're gonna be missed!"

Asked in 2018 what her post-"Housewives" plan would be, Medley, who was raised in Massachusetts' Berkshire Mountains region and maintains a home there, told Berkshire Magazine, "Anything is possible," adding, "I love it here. My family is here. My sister grows her own vegetables and cans them herself. My mother is a great cook. Maybe we'll do a cooking thing."