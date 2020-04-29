Protective orders issued to 'Duck Dynasty' star's family

Three members of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson's family have been granted protective orders against a man charged with shooting at homes on their Louisiana estate.

Daniel King Jr., 38, was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting after two homes were struck by gunfire on the West Monroe property belonging to Willie Robertson, 48, a star of the reality-TV show about duck hunting that ran from 2012 to 2017.

King has since been ordered to stay at least 1,000 feet away from Willie Robertson's 24-year-old son, John Luke Robertson, as well as John Luke's wife and infant child, The News-Star reported. The order was set to run through April 2022.

King was accused of pointing a handgun from the window of a Ford F-250 and firing shots toward the homes on Friday, April 24, the newspaper reported, citing an arrest warrant from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Nobody was hurt but one bullet went through the bedroom window of the home where John Luke Robertson lives with his family, authorities said. Five people were inside the second home that was hit, the sheriff's office said.

King remained in custody this week on a $150,000 bond, The News-Star said. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.