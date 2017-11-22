TODAY'S PAPER
Disney star Jordan Fisher wins 'Dancing With the Stars' season 25

Jordan Fisher, right, and Lindsay Arnold react after

Jordan Fisher, right, and Lindsay Arnold react after being named the champions of "Dancing with the Stars" on Nov. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Disney Channel star Jordan Fisher has been crowned the winner of "Dancing With the Stars" alongside partner Lindsay Arnold.

Fisher beat out violinist Lindsey Stirling and actor Frankie Muniz for the Mirrorball Trophy on the season 25 finale of the ABC reality competition Tuesday.

Fisher paid tribute to Arnold on Twitter after the announcement, writing: "There aren't words to describe the feeling of going through BATTLE with my SISTER. Putting in all the time and effort and energy for 12 weeks, then to be rewarded for it after having the most incredible time?! Unbelievable."

Fisher has starred in several Disney Channel series and films. He has also appeared on Broadway in "Hamilton."

This is the first 'Dancing with the Stars' title for Arnold.

