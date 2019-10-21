DWTS: Did contestants with LI ties survive Week 6?

This recap contains spoilers.

After last week's "Disney Night" in which no couples were sent home on "Dancing With the Stars," this Monday night proved dramatic as one couple learned their fate at the end of the episode.

Only nine couples remain on the show and after all the performances were complete — including the emotional contemporary number between country star Lauren Alaina and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko set to Alaina's song "The Other Side" dedicated to her late stepfather on the anniversary of his death — the dancers learned their fate.

Combining the judge's scores with viewer results, all but two couples were safe. Among those not in jeopardy were Manhasset-born Sean Spicer and his partner Lindsay Arnold.

In the end, the lowest-scoring couples were Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, who opened the show with a quickstep to A-ha's "Take On Me;" and model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, daughter of Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley, and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, who did a jive to Wham's "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go."

Brooke and Farber have been consistent high scorers, and have often topped the leader board or tied for first place with other couples since the start of season 28 last month. Brinkley-Cook and Chmerkovskiy, although not always top scorers, got their highest scores Monday night (all nines) and earned praises from the judges including Carrie-Ann Inaba, who told the young model the animated number was her dance.

The low-scoring couples then had to have at least two judges decide their fate, and in the end Inaba and judge Bruno Tonioli decided Brinkley-Cook should go home.

The emotional model appeared inconsolable even as Chmerkovskiy praised her abilities and tried to console her.

Brooke and Farber, visibly moved, also comforted Brinkley-Cook before the remaining couples went out onto the dance floor during the live broadcast's final moments and hugged the outgoing pair.