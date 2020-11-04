Erika Girardi, a star of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is divorcing her husband of 21 years, attorney Tom Girardi.

"After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the 49-year-old Erika Girardi, previously known as the singer Erika Jayne, told E! News on Tuesday. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together," she continued, adding, "It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well."

She and Girardi, whose age E! gives as 81, married in January 1999. She has an adult son, Thomas Zizzo Jr., from her previous 1991-96 marriage.